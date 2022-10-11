Man wanted to fight Laois Gardai

A man who “wanted to fight gardai” after attending a friend’s birthday was fined €200.
Lukasz Tomczyk, 36, of 67 Borris Little, Portlaoise admitted being drunk and disorderly at Mighty Molls on the Portlaoise Road, Mountrath on August 28.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the offence occurred at 6pm when the man “wanted to fight the gardai” and “had to be arrested.” The man has 13 previous convictions, he said.
Solicitor Philip Meagher said it was his “friend’s birthday and they had gone to a local take out service and drank to excess.”
He said the man is “extremely ashamed of himself” and had written a letter of apology. “He won’t trouble the court again,” he added.
Judge Andrew Cody noted the early plea and fined the man €200 for threatening and abusive behaviour. He took the second charge of public intoxication into account.
