12 Oct 2022

€1.2 billion 'putting money back in pockets' package welcomed in Laois

fianna fáil

Sean Fleming of Fianna Fáil and Charlie Flanagan of Fine Gael at the Laois Offaly General Election 2020 count in Portlaoise. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

11 Oct 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael Government colleagues in Laois have welcomed the new cost of living payments that will cost €1.2 billion nationally.

Minister of State Finance Seán Fleming joined with Charlie Flanagan TD were pleased with the multi-element package which will be phased.

Minister Fleming said Ireland's well-developed and effective social protection system is being used to get money into people’s pockets in the weeks ahead.

"This payment schedule is designed to give people certainty and some peace of mind so they know exactly when these additional payments will be made to them.

"Budget 2023 represents the largest social protection budget package in the history of the State. The blend of lump-sum payments to support people over the winter months together with the largest increases in weekly rates for decades is designed to help our citizens through the current cost of living challenges we are facing," said the Fianna Fáil TD.

Deputy Charlie Flanagan was also pleased with with the deal.

“Starting from next week, eight lump-sum payments totalling €1.2 billion nationally will be made to help people with the cost of living.

“Fine Gael is determined to put money back in people’s pockets and assist them with the rising cost of living. The recent budget delivered the largest social protection Budget in the history of the state, with a mix of lump sum supports and increases to weekly payments.

“As well as the significant supports in the Budget for 2023, people in Laois are going to receive immediate help with the cost of living," he said.

The Cabinet signed off on the proposals that were first announced on Budget day.

News

