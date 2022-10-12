Government 'hopeful' there won't be a return to mandatory mask-wearing as Covid numbers rise

The Government hopes that there won't be a return to mandatory face-mask wearing despite rising figures for Covid-19 infections.

It is understood that the possibility of the re-introduction of mandatory mask-wearing was discussed at cabinet level today.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said ahead of that meeting on Tuesday: "We hope things will remain relatively calm on Covid, but we can't plan on that basis. We have seen a very significant increase of Covid hospitalisations over the last week".

Speaking on RTÉ News, Minister Donnelly said only 40 per cent of those patients are in hospital because of Covid.

"However, everyone who is in hospital with Covid - they need to be cared for, obviously. But there are also knock-on effects because of infection and prevention control measures," Minister Donnelly said.

There were 474 Covid patients in hospital today, Tuesday. Of those figures, 13 were are in ICU earlier on Tuesday. Numbers had been predicted to rise, with community infection numbers also on the rise.

There were 75 confirmed new hospital cases in the past 24 hours.

However, the HSE PCR testing has been very much reduced with no testing of people under 55 with symptoms of Covid, if they are otherwise healthy.

People aged 55 or older who have been fully vaccine boosted are also not tested, even if they have symptoms.

This means that a true picture of the level of Covid infections in the community is not available.

Mask wearing is still advised on public transport and in healthcare settings.