Laois Gardai give safety talks at schools ahead of Halloween

Gardai have begun visiting schools in Laois to warn children of the dangers of fireworks.
Officers from Abbeyleix and Durrow Garda Stations visited children in Abbeyleix South National School and Scoil Tighearnach Naofa, Cullohill to warn children about the dangers of fireworks and to give them tips on staying safe this Halloween.
Gardai will be visiting Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix and Our Lady’s Meadow Primary School, Durrow next week to continue their safety talks.
