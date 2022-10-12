In Pictures: Portarlington celebrate three Laois Senior Football Championships in a row

Last Sunday Portarlington won their third successive Laois Senior Football Championship with an emphatic win over the neighbours O'Dempsey's. As the final whistle went in a very wet O'Moore park, The enthusiasm of the celebrations was certainly not dampened. Pics By Denis Byrne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.