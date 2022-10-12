Drunk drove at oncoming traffic in Portlaoise

A jail sentence was handed down to a man who drunkenly drove towards oncoming traffic in Laois.

Aaron Kelly, 28, of 34 Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise admitted dangerous driving and drink driving on the Mountrath Road in Portlaoise on June 1 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant was observed holding a mobile phone while “driving towards oncoming traffic” who were forced to take evasive action.

He described the man’s alcohol reading as high and in the three year ban range and said he had 12 previous convictions, two of which were for intoxicated driving.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was offering an early plea. “He had only driven a very short distance on the day,” she said.

She told the court her client, who has a history of mental health and addiction issues, had been hoping to visit his daughter on the day.

Ms Fitzpatrick said her client “absolutely acknowledges that treatment is the way forward here.”

Judge Andrew Cody noted the man had been at the highest level of intoxicated driving. He fined him €200, imposed a three month sentence and disqualified the man from driving for six years on the dangerous driving charge and six years on the drink driving charge.