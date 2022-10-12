'Amazing work' of Laois young people to be highlighted

Laois Comhairle na nÓg will hold their annual youth conference / AGM on Tuesday the 25th of October in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise.

Facilitated by Youth Work Laois with the support of Laois CountyCouncil, the organisers say the AGM will be the culmination of all the amazing work done by the young members of Laois Comhairle na nÓg throughout the year.

At the AGM young people representing schools and youth organisations across Laois will showcase the work they have been undertaking in highlighting the issues that young people in Laois face.

At each AGM the young people put forward the topics that affect them most, and one topic is chosen by votes to be worked on throughout the coming year.

Issues surrounding the topic, and presentations to local council and national agencies are made in order to improve these issues and therefore enhance and improve the lives of young people in our community.

The organisers say terrific work is being done by these young people with the support and facilitation by Youth Work Ireland Laois and the Council.

Pictured: Laois Comhairle na nÓg members with support workers and others.

The Co-Ordinator for Laois Comhairle Na nOg is Niamh Kavanagh.

“The young members have worked so hard, and have pulled together to represent their peers, and they are so excited to present their findings and achievements at this year’s event,” she said.

The theme was mental health and exploring ways in which we can all act to improve on this in a positive and fun way.

“Traditional mental health supports are not accessible to or suitable for everyone, but we can all try to find ways to nurture our mental health within ourselves and our community by getting active and utilising the natural facilities around us here in Laois,” she said.

All of the young people will have the opportunity to give their views on youth issues and discuss them at the AGM again this year and choose the topic from the issues that will be put forth again.

The participants will also learn how to get involved and/or become a member of Laois Comhairle na nÓg.