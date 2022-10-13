Dunamaise Arts Centre’s Young Curators 2022 present new comedy at Laois venue

Dunamaise Arts Centre’s Young Curators 2022, present Pig Brain - a new comedy by Sam Killian about pigs, billionaires, and fake news on Friday 21st October at 8pm.

Following a sold out run with Dublin Fringe 2022, this radical and hilarious new work will be presented at Dunamaise Arts Centre for one night only. Elon Musk is planting chips in pig brains. VOYAGR, a lonely online streamer turned terrorist, has a terrible feeling he’s doing so much more.

As she prepares an act of terrorism that will save all future pigs, she takes us down a path of absurd realisations, bizarre fantasies and wild dancing. This new play is about billionaires, animals and life online. It’s about changing the world at all costs. It’s about pigs: smart, cute, and in dire need of our help. “Finegan’s performance, by turns funny, kinetic and poignant, powers the production” - Irish Times Supported by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon. Developed at FRINGE LAB and Scene+Heard.

This show is a dark comedy about conspiracy theories, terrorist influencers, animal rights, and Elon Musk. It follows a desperate woman who is convinced that Elon Musk is doing terrible things to pigs, and decides to do something truly shocking to stop him. Expect madness, expect dancing, expect to laugh until you cry, but most of all - expect the unexpected. In the world of Pig Brain, the truth is never simple and nothing is as it seems.

CAST Performed by Emma Finegan with Jimmy Kavanagh as COSMO PRESS RELEASE CREATIVES Written by Sam Killian Directed by Annachiara Vispi Composer: Toké O'Drift Lighting Designer: Owen Clarke A.V. Designer: Liing Heaney Design Assistant: Freya Gillespie Production Management: Molly McAvoy Stage Management: Gráinne D’Alton Image: Hannah Bloom

Tickets are priced €15/€12 and €5 for students and available from Dunamaise.ie or Tel: 057 8663355.