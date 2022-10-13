Search

13 Oct 2022

Halloween 'Dress Up' cycle to take place in Laois town

Halloween 'Dress Up' cycle to take place in Laois town

The organisers of the local Critical Mass Cycle Event in Portarlington (Portarlington BA Sustainability Group & Portarlington Cycling Campaign) are hosting a Halloween ‘Dress Up’ cycle on 29th October at 1:45pm starting and finishing at Solas Eco Garden Centre.

Organiser of the event, John Holland, said “this is a family-friendly cycle and will be very much in keeping with the Halloween theme – we want as many people as possible to turn out on the day for a fun, safe and gentle cycle around the town.

"We are asking for people to dress up for the event in any way they can and to really get into the spirit of the season. This event is for everyone and for all abilities but it’s especially aimed at families with young kids who we think would really enjoy the chance for a spooky cycle around the town while dressed in their scariest costumes. What better way to celebrate the occasion”. 

This cycle coincides with a full schedule of Halloween themed events planned for the SOLAS that day – including Halloween Arts & Crafts, face painting and a Haunted House. Therefore, the organisers are encouraging families (especially those with young children) to dress up in Halloween costumes (and even to dress up their bicycle) and to take the chance to enjoy a full day of Halloween themed events at SOLAS.  

For queries about this event or if you would like to get involved in the local cycling campaign please email Portarlingtonsec@gmail.com or call John on 0857556240

News

