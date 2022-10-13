Search

13 Oct 2022

Laois GAA Weekend Club Fixtures

Laois GAA Weekend Club Fixtures

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

13 Oct 2022 2:34 PM

Fri 14th Oct 22
U20 Football Championship Group A Round 1
7:00 PM St Joseph's V Portlaoise GAA
 Venue: Tony Byrne Park   Referee: Seamus Mulhare

U20 Football Championship Group A Round 1                                                                                                                7:30 PM Graiguecullen GAA V Stradbally Parish Gaels
Venue: Graiguecullen GAAReferee: Thomas Kennedy


U20 B Football Championship Group A Round 1
7:00 PM Crettyard/Spink V O'Dempseys
Venue: Crettyard GAA Club   Referee: TBC


U20 B Football Championship Group B Round 1
7:00 PM An Fraoch V Ballylinan
Venue: The Heath GAA Club   Referee: Brian Moss


U20 B Football Championship Group B Round 1
7:00 PM Rosenallis V Clonaslee St Manmans
Venue: Rosenallis GAA  Referee: Brendan McCann


U20 Football Championship Group B Round 1
7:30 PM Portarlington V Mountmellick Parish Gaels
Round 1Venue: McCann ParkReferee: J.J. Kirby


Sat 15th Oct 22
Under-15 Hurling Championship B Competition Knockout Final
11:00 AM Ballyfin CLG V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Venue: LOETB Centre Of ExcellenceReferee: Frank Shanahan


Under-15 Hurling Championship A1 Competition Knockout Final
11:30 AM Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Naomh Fiontáin Maighean Rátha
Venue: LOETB Centre Of Excellence Referee: Jamie Mc Donald


Under-15 Hurling Championship A Competition Knockout Final
12:30 PM The Harps V Castletown
Venue: LOETB Centre Of Excellence  Referee: Michael Cleere


Under - 15 Football Championship B Competition Semi Final
4:00 PM Ballylinan V  An Fraoch
Venue: Ballylinan GAA Grounds Referee: TBC


Under - 15 Football Championship B Competition Semi Final
4:00 PM
Graiguecullen GAA V St Pauls
Venue: Graiguecullen GAA  Referee: TBC


Sun 16th Oct 22
U20 B Football Championship Group A Round 1
12:00 PM
Na Fianna Og V The Harps
Venue: Barrowhouse GAA Referee: Alo Maher

U20 B Football Championship Group A Round 1
12:00 PM Gleann Uiseann V Park Ratheniska
Venue: Killeshin GAA Grounds Referee: Eugene Dowdall


U20 B Football Championship Group B Round 1
12:00 PM Ballyfin Gaels V Camross GAA Club
Round 1Venue: Ballyfin GAA Referee: TBC


U20 Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
12:00 PM Clough/Ballacolla V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Venue: Clough Ballacolla GAA Grounds  Referee: Patrick Phelan


U20 Football Championship Group B Round 1
2:00 PM Ballyroan Abbey V Emo Courtwood
Round 1Venue: Ballyroan Abbey GAA Referee: TBC

News

