Clare hurling legend and Laois Offaly Garda promoted to Tipperary

One of the best known Gardaí in the Laois Offaly Division has been promoted and will soon take up a role in Tipperary.

All-Ireland winning Clare hurler Ollie Baker is moving from the rank of Inspector to Superintendent in the force. The promotion will see him moving down the road to the Nenagh policing district.

He had been based in Tullamore but has also spent time in the Portlaoise district. He was previously a garda in Galway.

Meanwhile, policing in Laois has been boosted by the arrival of Superintendent Patrick P Callaghan.

He has been transferred to Portlaoise Garda Station, to take up detective duties in the Laois/Offaly and Kildare Divisions. The two divisions are set to merge in a shake up of the Garda districts nationally.

Supt Callaghan's appointment has been made under the Garda Operating Model and will take effect from October 20th.

The changes are among a raft of promotions and changes in senior ranks confirmed by Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.