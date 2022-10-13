Lifesaving clot help from Laois nurses and midwives in Portlaoise

Staff at Portlaoise hospital are encouraging people to educate themselves on the signs of blood clots and act fast if they suspect a clot, which they say can happen to anyone, young or old.

The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRHP) nurses and midwives made the appeal on World Thrombosis Day when they said clots are preventable in many cases and very treatable if caught on time but can be potentially fatal if the signs are ignored.

The HSE said latest figures suggest that 1 in 12 Irish people will experience a blood clot in their lifetime. Thrombosis occurs when a blood clot blocks a vein or artery. If the clot later breaks off and travels to the lungs, it can prove fatal.

One in four people who get a clot will die from it. To raise awareness a special information stand was set up in the MRH Portlaoise on Thursday, October 13 to educate patients and staff about thrombosis.

Paula Dunne, is the Clinical Nurse Manager from the Anticoagulation Clinic at MRH Portlaoise.

“Blood clots can be very serious and need to be treated quickly. While staying healthy and active can help prevent blood clots, people should seek medical help immediately if they have one or more of the following symptoms; swelling or pain in one leg or calf with associated warmth or redness in a leg, shortness of breath or rapid breathing, chest pain, which may be worse when you breathe in, or if you have a cough and are coughing up blood,” she said.

Emma Mullins is the the Assistant Director of Midwifery at MRH Portlaoise.

“A blood clot in a leg is called deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Pregnancy and giving birth can increase your risk of having a DVT because of changes to your hormones and circulation.

“Many pregnant women get swollen ankles and legs at some stage. Swelling on its own doesn’t mean you have a DVT. But if you’re worried, phone your GP, obstetrician or midwife,” she said.

Sandra McCarthy is the Director of Nursing at MRH Portlaoise.

“If you're at risk of blood clots – for example, you're in hospital – follow the advice of your Doctor about preventing clots. This may involve wearing stockings that improve your blood flow or taking medicine to reduce the risk of clots (anticoagulants).

“There are also things you can do to help avoid clots. Keep moving – even if you’re sick in bed, try to move your legs and feet every 90 minutes and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration. You should also avoid sitting for long periods, smoking and drinking alcohol,” she said.

Thrombosis Ireland founding member and Thrombosis Patient, Ann Marie O’Neill, urged everyone to be aware of the risk of clot and act on signs.

“We would like every person in Ireland to be aware of Thrombosis and know their risk and not to be afraid to ask for a blood clot risk assessment. We would like them to be informed of the signs & symptoms of a blood clot and to seek immediate action if they experience symptoms by, contacting their doctor,” she said.

The HSE and Thrombosis Ireland have developed a Blood Clot Alert Card, to be given to all patients as they are discharged from the hospital.

Need to know INFO ON CLOTS

Research has discovered you are more likely to get a clot if;

You are admitted to the hospital and for 90 days after you go home

Are pregnant or have had a baby less than 6 weeks ago

Have active cancer or are receiving cancer treatment

Have one or both legs immobilised, for example in a leg cast

Are overweight or have a BMI greater than 30

OTHER TIPS

● 1 in 4 people die from causes related to blood clots.

● 1 in 5 cancer Patient’s will get a blood clot.

● The number one cause of preventable death in hospitals is VTE.

● No.1 cause of direct maternal death in our maternity hospitals, the greatest risk being in the first week after giving birth and the risk is still high for a further 5 weeks.

● 1 in 12 people will experience a life-threatening blood clot in their lifetime

● In Europe, there are 544,000 VTE-related deaths every year.

● In addition to the disease burden, VTE can cause a significant global economic burden.

● Multiple diagnostic tests and treatments, prolonged hospital stay, follow-up care including recurrent VTE can be extremely costly. By focusing on VTE prevention, healthcare systems can save money, improve outcomes and, ultimately, save lives.

