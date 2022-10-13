Local GAA Club organise welcome home event for AFL and Geelong star Zach Tuohy

Portlaoise GAA is organising a free “Welcome Home” evening for Zach Tuohy next Thursday, October 20th in Lilly’s Bar & Kitchen, Main St, Portlaoise.
This will be a family-friendly event from 6 pm to 8 pm and following the formalities, there will be music from 9 pm by top band Keywest.
We would like to invite kids and adults alike from all over Laois to Lilly’s to meet Zach and give him a big welcome home.
His career is Roy of the Rovers stuff. 250 appearances in the AFL, and now an AFL Grand Final champion.
Portlaoise GAA hope that a large crowd will be there to greet Zach.
