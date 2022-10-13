IN PICTURES: Woodland Wellness Walk in Laois forest for World Mental Health Day

Laois PPN as part of Laois Connects were delighted to support PPN Member Groups in Laois with a "Woodland Wellness Walk & Breakfast" on World Mental Health Day Monday the 10th of October 2022.

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

The wellness walk took place in Dunmore Woods Durrow, which provided a stunning setting of autumn colours, bird song and morning sunlight. There was a large attendance of PPN Member Groups from across the County taking part. Breakfast followed in Bowes Café Durrow for all attendees.

The walk was led by PPN Resource Worker Dan Bergin who said “Walking in Woodland has been shown to have many mental health and wellbeing benefits including reducing stress levels, lowering blood pressure and positively improving mood. Breakfast is traditionally seen as the most important meal of the day. Laois PPN hopes that the physical activity followed by a conversation with friends old and new over a wholesome breakfast, has provided our member group attendees with food for the body and soul on World Mental Health Day.”

The Laois Connects Programme, co-ordinated by Laois County Council takes place for the month of October. Laois Connects promotes and supports positive mental health and wellbeing. For a full schedule of events is available on the Laois Connects Facebook page.

Laois PPN consists of 650+ Member Groups from the Community, Social Inclusion and Environmental Pillars. All groups registered with Laois PPN are given the opportunity to attend Laois PPN events. Any group wishing to join Laois PPN can do so by completing the application on the Laois PPN website www.laoisppn.ie