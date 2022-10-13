Green light for expansion gets big welcome at growing Laois secondary school

St Fergal's College in Rathdowney is in expansion mode and the Department of Education has recognised this by giving the green light to new classrooms.

A significant recent increase in enrolment the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board school has resulted in an agreement with the Department of Education for an additional six classrooms including an ASD/SEN hub at the Laois school.

The details of the internal layout are not finalised but the staff and management view the new agreement as an exciting development for everyone involved with the school. It comes soon after a previous announcement about the construction of an all-weather pitch.

St Fergal’s views recent developments as enhancing its positive reputation for sport as well as further improving its teaching and learning.

The proposed new construction is more than a vote of confidence in the school according to Principal Gerry Quinn.

“It’s needed to properly accommodate the school’s increased student numbers and to address the broad spectrum of educational need. As well as providing more state of the art classrooms this development will position St Fergal’s to continue to comprehensively address the 21st century requirements for excellent education,” he said.

The principal added the expansion is just one element of developing the school.

“We are ambitious for our school. With our patron Laois and Offaly Education Board (LOETB), our Board of Management and the Parents’ Council, a united front is in place to achieve even more success. As is said in Irish, Ní neart go cur le chéile,” he said.

The school believes the unity of purpose has been forged in a school which takes pride in its family atmosphere, community values and educational excellence. They say these are characteristics and values they are determined to retain into the future.

“Our small school together with solid support from parents for a contented, safe and learning student body are important factors. But it’s also our holistic view of education with excellent teachers blending their technical skill with a commitment to positive professional relationships with their students,” said Mr Quinn.

Cllr John King, the Chairperson of the Board of Management, also welcomed the extension describing it as a major step forward.

"This development will be a great service to the catchment area and its different communities. It shows that the school is developing and able to serve the needs of all of the children,” he said.

The Open Night for First Year enrolment in 2023/24 is Thursday 20th October, with guided tours from 5.30 pm to 7.30pm to facilitate parents/guardians. Address from principal at 7.45pm.