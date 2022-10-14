Funeral takes place in midlands of Kerry man killed in cemetery

The man who died after a fatal assault in a Tralee last cemetery has been laid to rest in the midlands.

The remains of Mr Dooley, a 43-year-old father of seven who lived in Killarney, were carried shoulder high into the Church of the Assumption in Tullamore for the funeral Mass and afterwards a horse drawn hearse brought the coffin to Clonminch cemetery in the Offaly town.

The coffin was draped in the Kerry GAA flag and children carried Kerry banners in front of the funeral procession.

Watched by the chief mourners, including his wife Siobhan, Mr Dooley's remains were lowered into the grave and a local man, Derek McDonagh, sang a number of laments, including 'How far is heaven' and 'Drinking from my saucer' after the final prayers.

Michael Dooley, a first cousin of the deceased who lives in Tullamore, was one of the pall bearers.

He said it was a very sad time for Siobhan and the family.

Speaking after the burial, he said: “He was a decent old fellow, he would never hurt or harm anyone in his life. He showed people and everyone the height of respect.”

Mr Dooley said the funeral was “very respectable”. “I want to thank the guards and everyone for everything they did.”

The congregation was greeted inside the church by pictures of Mr Dooley with the following message underneath: “When you feel a little lonely, And all you want is me, Just place a hand upon your heart, And know that's where I'll be, I know how much your hurting, But remember me and smile, I know we are apart right now, But it's only for a while.”

Those walking behind the hearse as it made its way through the town and out to the cemetery nearby were accompanied by recorded music and Tina Turner's 'Simply The Best' was played at the graveside.

Many of the mourners wore tee-shirts illustrated with pictures of Mr Dooley and some of those were thrown into the grave along with red roses.

There was a significant garda presence in Tullamore all morning, with up to 100 officers on duty, including the armed response unit, mounted gardai, and the riot squad.

The church pews were searched before the Mass and sniffer dogs (see picture from Paul Molloy below) were also used.

A garda helicopter was overhead as the hearse made its way from the town centre to the cemetery but the atmosphere was very calm.

Earlier at the Mass, celebrant Fr Joseph Gallagher, the Tullamore parish priest, acknowledged that it was a very difficult and harrowing time for the family.

“I hope our funeral Mass will bring consolation to Tom's family,” said Fr Gallagher.

Hymns, including 'Ave Maria' and 'The Old Rugged Cross', were sung during the Mass by local performer Joe Wynne.

There was a public wake at O'Reilly's funeral home across the street from the church on Wednesday evening and family members also paid their respects privately at a wake there on Tuesday.

Mr Dooley was killed when he was attending a funeral with his wife at Rathass cemetery, Tralee last Wednesday, October 5.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of his death and Mr Dooley's brother Patrick Dooley (35), Arbutus Grove, Killarney and his first cousin, also called Thomas Dooley (41), Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Co Cork have been charged with his murder.

Two other men were arrested as part of the garda investigation.