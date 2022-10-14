In Pictures: Big numbers partake in Portlaoise Rugby Colour run

The poor weather conditions did not deteriorate a large crowd from participating in the Portlaoise Rugby Colour run last Sunday.
The event was held in association with Kind Protein Bars. there was plenty of excitement on the day and our photographer Denis Byrne was on hand to take some wonderful photos. click next for more pics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.