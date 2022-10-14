Paranoid Laois cannabis user called gardai who caught him with €1,200 drugs

A man who was using cannabis became paranoid and called gardai who then found him in possession of €1,200 worth of the drug.

Warren Delaney, 31, of 32 Rathevan Heights, Portlaoise admitted possessing drugs for sale or supply at his address on February 24 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby said garda smelled cannabis when they responded to a call of intruders at the address at 2am on the date in question. He said €1,200 in cannabis was discovered when “the premises was searched with the consent of the owner.”

Sgt Kirby said the defendant was arrested and made admissions in relation to the find.

“It was the accused who called the gardai?” asked Judge Andrew Cody. Sgt Kirby confirmed it was.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client “had been using cannabis that night and was a little bit paranoid.” When gardai arrived, “he invited them in and the drugs were found,” she explained.

“It has been a turning point in his life,” Ms Fitzpatrick told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court. She said he has secured an electrical apprenticeship and is now working in Dublin. The man also returned home and is now living with his parents.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the man has had an opportunity to reflect and had since undergone counselling.

Judge Cody ordered an updated probation report and adjourned the case until July 20. He said if the accused can convince him he has turned his life around and walked away from drugs he would strike out the charges. “I think there is a little bit to go yet,” Judge Cody remarked.