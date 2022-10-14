Search

14 Oct 2022

Covid-19 pandemic improves Irish hand hygiene habits, research reveals

Pandemic improves Irish hand hygiene habits, research reveals

Pandemic improves Irish hand hygiene habits, research reveals

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Initial Hygiene, Ireland’s leading expert in commercial hygiene, is calling on Irish businesses and organisations to help their employees, customers and visitors to maintain good hand hygiene practices, and to ensure that these good habits are being implemented in the workplace ahead of Global Handwashing Day, on Saturday 15th October.

Research on hand hygiene habits carried out by Initial Hygiene before, during and after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic revealed that 85% of respondents made efforts to improve their hand hygiene habits during this period, with 91% of respondents saying they would continue to maintain these improved hand hygiene standards into the future. 

The research also revealed that female respondents displayed better hand hygiene habits than men in their responses. 81% of female respondents reported washing their hands before every meal, as opposed to 75% of male respondents. 72% of females also reported washing their hands more than six times a day, as opposed to 58% of males.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Initial Hygiene, said: “Hand hygiene practices are some of the most important ways that we can help to ensure a hygienic and safe workspace for everyone. To coincide with Global Handwashing Day, Initial Hygiene is asking people to ensure they are practicing good hand hygiene habits.”

Advice on handwashing, which is aligned with advice from the World Health Organisation, includes:

  • Cleaning your hands regularly
  • Always using soap and warm water when washing your hands
  • Use alcohol-based hand rub if you don’t have immediate access to soap and water
  • Always spend a minimum of 20 second washing your hands, to ensure they’re cleaned thoroughly
  • Wash thoroughly, ensuring that every part of the hand is included 
  • Dry your hands thoroughly after washing them, ideally with a hand dryer or single-use paper hand towel.

Global Handwashing Day is an annual global advocacy day which was founded by the Global Handwashing Partnership and is dedicated to advocating for handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to help prevent the spread of diseases and save lives. The 2022 Global Handwashing Day theme is ‘Unite for universal hand hygiene.’

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media