Hollywood, GAA and hilarity on the Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy

Ryan ready for another big show on in RTÉ
Stars of The Banshees of Inisherin Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan will be on the sofa to talk all things from donkeys, to island life to Oscar buzz.
Brendan O'Carroll will join Ryan to talk about his new autobiography Call Me Mrs Brown. He will be looking back on his long and varied working life and reflecting on the inspiration of his own mammy Maureen, a formidable figure who became Ireland's first female Labour TD.
The first-ever hurling ball and the plaque that drove Armagh to victory in the 2002 All-Ireland Football Final are just some of the famous GAA objects we will be looking at with historian Dr Siobhán Doyle that have helped make the GAA the global success it is today.
Writer, designer and proud Kerry man Paul Galvin joins Ryan on the couch to discuss weaving storytelling into Irish men’s clothes and taking inspiration from the GAA pitch.
There will also be a special musical performance and chat with three talented young Irish performers who will soon be taking to the stage for Toy Show The Musical.
Moya Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh will perform a special musical tribute for the victims of the tragedy in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough.
The Late Late Show goes out on RTÉ One, Friday, October 14th from 9:35 pm
