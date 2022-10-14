Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Tony Bennett feature in spectacular show on Laois stage

Fans of legends like Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley can look forward to a big night in Portlaoise when the Dunamaise Arts Centre stages what it's describing as the 'spectacular audio-visual Show A Salute to the Crooners.

The Dunmaise team say this "spellbinding" show pays tribute to the great Crooner songbook of Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, Matt Monro, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Engelbert Humperdinck, Perry Como and Dean Martin.

But what makes this exceptional production so unique, according to the Dunamaise, is you that you get to witness the crooner classics come to life with the fabulous portrayal of images of all the artists on a large circular screen.

"The outstanding world class performer Dave Lawlor, star of the highly acclaimed ‘Reeling in the Showband Years’ Show was chosen by Linden Productions to front this visually stunning show. Only an entertainer of Lawlor’s exceptional calibre could pay homage – accurately, respectfully, and with the appropriate humility – to so many musical icons in one show.

"Acknowledged by his contemporaries as one of Ireland’s best singers, Dave’s vibrant stage presence will bring the audience through the great crooner songbook and some of the best know hits of the twentieth century such as Born Free, New York, New York, Portrait of my Love, The Wonder of You, Sway, Please Release Me, Moon River, That’s Amore, My Way, Smile, Quando Quando and many more million selling hits.

"With a penchant for sentiment, romance and charm, Dave will enthral in this visually stunning audio-visual show and take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, superbly enhanced by the rare images of the stars. All the makings of a truly memorable night," say the team at the Laois venue.

The show takes place on Saturday, October 22. Tickets €25/23 from Dunamaise Arts Centre 057 8663355.