Search

15 Oct 2022

Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Tony Bennett feature in spectacular show on Laois stage

Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Tony Bennett feature in spectacular show on Laois stage

Songs from the King and Ol Blue Eyes set to light up the Dunamaise Arts Centre

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

14 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Fans of legends like Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley can look forward to a big night in Portlaoise when the Dunamaise Arts Centre stages what it's describing as the 'spectacular audio-visual Show A Salute to the Crooners.

The Dunmaise team say this "spellbinding" show pays tribute to the great Crooner songbook of Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, Matt Monro, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Engelbert Humperdinck, Perry Como and Dean Martin.

But what makes this exceptional production so unique, according to the Dunamaise, is you that you get to witness the crooner classics come to life with the fabulous portrayal of images of all the artists on a large circular screen.

"The outstanding world class performer Dave Lawlor, star of the highly acclaimed ‘Reeling in the Showband Years’ Show was chosen by Linden Productions to front this visually stunning show. Only an entertainer of Lawlor’s exceptional calibre could pay homage – accurately, respectfully, and with the appropriate humility – to so many musical icons in one show. 

"Acknowledged by his contemporaries as one of Ireland’s best singers, Dave’s vibrant stage presence will bring the audience through the great crooner songbook and some of the best know hits of the twentieth century such as Born Free, New York, New York, Portrait of my Love, The Wonder of You, Sway, Please Release Me, Moon River, That’s Amore, My Way, Smile, Quando Quando and many more million selling hits.

Phenomenal support sees global fundraiser for Laois man's family edge near target

"With a penchant for sentiment, romance and charm, Dave will enthral in this visually stunning audio-visual show and take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, superbly enhanced by the rare images of the stars. All the makings of a truly memorable night," say the team at the Laois venue.

Local GAA Club organise welcome home event for AFL and Geelong star Zach Tuohy

The show takes place on Saturday, October 22. Tickets €25/23 from Dunamaise Arts Centre 057 8663355.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media