'Another heartbreaking bereavement' for family of Laois credit union CEO

The death of a Laois credit union CEO has come just four months after his younger brother.

Colm Heslin, 51 died at work in Mountmellick Credit Union last Tuesday, October 11, to deep shock and mourning for his staff and his family.

Parish Priest Fr Aidan Kierans from Kildare had only last June celebrated the funeral mass of Colm's younger brother Ollie who died in a motorbiking accident, a 42 year old dad of three.

Again officiating at Colm's funeral this Friday October 14, Fr Aidan said that his first thought on hearing of Colm's death was "that couldn’t be right, not so soon after his brother Ollie had died".

"It was a difficult moment for all of us when we realised that Colm had left this world, and the Heslin family were in the midst of another heartbreaking bereavement so soon after the passing of Ollie.

“I see someone who touched the lives of people with goodness wherever he went. In his family, his personal life, in the parish, in the credit union movement, wherever he went, Colm brought a gentle, uplifting healing presence. We have always been grateful for Colm’s service to the parish, we are grateful for his time as chair of the parish council.

“I always felt I could approach him about any subject and his answer would always be wise and generous.

“He was a respected member of the historic society in Castletown, and he also did trojan work for the credit union movement, in Castledermot, Mountmellick and beyond.

"Colm left this world surrounded by his colleagues in the credit union, one of the many places where he was loved and highly respected.

He noted the added sadness that Colm was engaged to be married, to Michelle Kemmy, who is manager at Kildare Credit Union.

"Colm and Michelle were looking forward to a bright future together. We are so sad that their time together has been cut short.

"Colm was a great son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. We extend our deepest sympathies to all the Heslin family at this time experiencing another bereavement. We take some solace today that Colm may be reunited with Ollie in this moment. They had a great bond as brothers, they were very close," Fr Kierans said.

Colm’s lifelong friend Pierce gave a touchingly comic and sad tribute.

“We’ve been friends since we were four years old. Cycled to school together, ran wild through fields together, played football together, badly. Played trombone together, badly. Sang in the school musicals together badly, but had fun doing it. Seminal moments shared; first drink, first smoke, first broken heart.

“We went to college together, lived together and went on holidays together. France, Jordan, Spain, Egypt, Portugal, Trinidad, Holland, Tobago and New York.

“We laughed a lot. He was always there for me and I hope he knew I was always there for him. Colm Heslin, a gentleman and my best friend, rest in peace”.