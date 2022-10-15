Appeal launched for young family after Laois fire

An appeal has been launched for a mother of two young children who lost everything in a house fire in Laois last weekend.

Lynne Hyland, who has two daughters, one year old Millie-Rose and Sophie aged six, saw flames inside her home when she returned to her house at Rossvale in Portlaoise on Friday evening.

Her neighbour Laura Byrne has set up a GoFundMe page in order to help the young family.

“She was literally about to put the key in the door and saw flames,” Laura explained.

Thankfully, Lynne and her children were unharmed in the blaze which is believed to have started in the kitchen of the house.

“She was visiting her mother on Friday and she arrived home to her house on fire,” Laura said. The kitchen has been completely destroyed and the house and contents were extensively smoke damaged, she said.

The fire destroyed “absolutely everything. They have what was on them and that is it.” said Laura. She said even the eldest girl’s school clothes were destroyed due to the smoke damage.

Originally from The Heath, Lynne moved to the house in Rossvale a year and a half ago. She and her daughters have been staying in her mother’s house since the fire but can’t stay there indefinitely, Laura said.

“The council met with her this morning and confirmed it was an electrical fault,” Laura said on Monday. “The council came to assess the damage today and told her there is nothing they can do to help her until her house is fixed as they have nowhere else to put her,” Laura explained.

In order to assist the family, Laura set up a GoFundMe page. She set out the impact of the fire on the family.

“Between the fire itself and the smoke damage to the rest of the house they have lost absolutely everything. She is heart-broken and at a loss.”

“Any and all donations would be greatly appreciated. Even sharing the link is extremely helpful to try get this young family back on their feet,” she stated.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/yz8ez2-young-family-lose-everything-in-house-fire?qid=449cd5aa63f63b5ecfcf2a1e284f07db

Laois Fire Service confirmed they had attended the scene and entered the house to extinguish the fire on Friday, October 7.

A spokesperson said: “Laois County Council Fire and Rescue Service crews invite the community to view www.firesafetyweek.ie and or https://laois.ie/departments/fire-rescue/ for additional fire safety in the home information and ask everyone to test their smoke alarms every week.”