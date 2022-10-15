Search

15 Oct 2022

Appeal launched for young family after Laois fire

Appeal launched for young family after Laois fire

Laois County Council Fire and Rescue Services

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

15 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

An appeal has been launched for a mother of two young children who lost everything in a house fire in Laois last weekend. 

Lynne Hyland, who has two daughters, one year old Millie-Rose and Sophie aged six, saw flames inside her home when she returned to her house at Rossvale in Portlaoise on Friday evening. 

Her neighbour Laura Byrne has set up a GoFundMe page in order to help the young family. 

“She was literally about to put the key in the door and saw flames,” Laura explained. 

Thankfully, Lynne and her children were unharmed in the blaze which is believed to have started in the kitchen of the house. 

“She was visiting her mother on Friday and she arrived home to her house on fire,” Laura said. The kitchen has been completely destroyed and the house and contents were extensively smoke damaged, she said. 

The fire destroyed “absolutely everything. They have what was on them and that is it.” said Laura. She said even the eldest girl’s school clothes were destroyed due to the smoke damage.  

Originally from The Heath, Lynne moved to the house in Rossvale a year and a half ago. She and her daughters have been staying in her mother’s house since the fire but can’t stay there indefinitely, Laura said.

“The council met with her this morning and confirmed it was an electrical fault,” Laura said on Monday. “The council came to assess the damage today and told her there is nothing they can do to help her until her house is fixed as they have nowhere else to put her,” Laura explained.  

In order to assist the family, Laura set up a GoFundMe page. She set out the impact of the fire on the family. 

“Between the fire itself and the smoke damage to the rest of the house they have lost absolutely everything. She is heart-broken and at a loss.”

“Any and all donations would be greatly appreciated. Even sharing the link is extremely helpful to try get this young family back on their feet,” she stated. 

https://www.gofundme.com/f/yz8ez2-young-family-lose-everything-in-house-fire?qid=449cd5aa63f63b5ecfcf2a1e284f07db

Laois Fire Service confirmed they had attended the scene and entered the house  to extinguish the fire on Friday, October 7. 

A spokesperson said: “Laois County Council Fire and Rescue Service crews invite the community to view www.firesafetyweek.ie and or https://laois.ie/departments/fire-rescue/  for additional fire safety in the home information and ask everyone to test their smoke alarms every week.”

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media