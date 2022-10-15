Mountmellick Parish U-20's impress in away opener against Portarlington

The Laois U-20 ‘A’ football championship got underway on Friday night, with a host of teams in action across different venues. Portarlington U-20’s welcomed the visit of Mountmellick Parish to McCann Park where they hoped to continue the club’s recent success.

Mountmellick 2-16

Portarlington 1-4

However, it was the amalgamated outfit who were triumphant here. Mountmellick Parish, who consist of Mountmellick, The Rock and Kilcavan, put in an impressive display from start to finish to cruise to an opening-round Group B victory.

The match began at a frantic pace. Jack Gorman, who was sensational in the first half, got Mountmellick Parish on the scoreboard with a point. Then there were two goal opportunities down either end, with both goalkeepers coming to their side’s rescue.

Portarlington’s chance came off Rioghan Murphy, who returned to action following his success with the Seniors, playing a nice pass into PJ Ward. The Portarlington centre-forward fired a shot off the ground, but Mountmellick Parish keeper, Dee White, was equal to the effort.

Mountmellick Parish then had their first sight at goal. Finn Culleton showed a fantastic burst of speed to go past two Portarlington challenges easily, but Culleton’s shot was also excellently saved by Luke O’Reilly in the Portarlington goals.

Jack Gorman was on fire for Mountmellick Parish, as he added the next two points for his side. While Rioghan Murphy got Portarlington up and running through a converted free, Mountmellick Parish hit back with another 1-5 without reply.

Mountmellick Parish full-forward, Cian Ryle, turned on a sixpence and split the posts. Jack Gorman then tacked on his fourth point, before Ryle returned to the scoresheet with another fine point after he showed excellent composure to make the space.

Evan Dempsey then curled over another for Mountmellick Parish, who were on a roll at this stage. Their first goal of the game then arrived, and it was little surprise as to who scored it. Gorman marched through the Portarlington defence, which had no answer to his pace and strength before Gorman coolly slotted past Luke O’Reilly.

Mountmellick Parish corner-back, Jack Pedro, was striding forward at every opportunity and got his reward towards the end of the half. Pedro received a pass on the run before placing one between the posts.

Portarlington had struggled thus far, but to their credit, they did finish the half strongly. Rioghan Murphy and Sean Bennett were involved in a move that ended with full-forward Luke McEvoy rifling a shot into the roof of the net.

PJ Ward then fired over the final score of the half for Portarlington. They trailed 1-2 to 1-8 at half-time in their home pitch, but they were not out of the contest yet.

Portarlington desperately needed a bright start to the second half to carry on some of that momentum they picked up just before the break. However, it was Mountmellick Parish who stamped their authority on the match once more and all but put the game to bed within the first ten minutes.

Finn Culleton opened the second-half scoring for Mountmellick Parish, as he landed his first score of the match. Midfielder Aaron Tarpey then trotted up to slot over a free.

Cian Ryle grabbed his third point after Ryle played a clever give-and-go with Cian Lawlor. Then the second goal of the game went the way of Mountmellick Parish, and that pretty much ended any chance of Portarlington staging any sort of a comeback in the second half.

Despite not scoring as much as usual, Finn Culleton was still doing some serious damage inside. He finally got his chance at goal, as he spun one way then the other before Culleton crashed one into the back of the net.

Rioghan Murphy popped over Portarlington’s first score of the half from a free, but Cian Ryle responded with another classy point for Mountmellick Parish. PJ Ward replied with another free for Portarlington, but Mountmellick Parish finished the match on top.

Points from Ryle, Cian Rafter (free), substitute Jamie Fitzpatrick and Cian Lawlor meant Mountmellick Parish finished fifteen-point victors in McCann Park. T

They will now meet Ballyroan Abbey, one of the favourites for this competition, in the group game. Portarlington will hope to pick themselves up with a local derby against Emo-Courtwood on the horizon.