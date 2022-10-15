Allegedly had €7,500 cocaine in underwear in Laois

A man appeared in court accused of having cocaine worth €7,500 in his underwear at Cosby Hall in Stradbally last month.
Dylan Sage, 27, of 1456 Assumpta Villas, Kildare town appeared before a sitting of Portlaoise District Court.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant allegedly “had cocaine in his underwear” at Cosby Hall, Stradbally on September 2 last. He said the alleged value was €7,500.
Sgt Kirby said gardai don’t yet have directions from the Director of Public Prosecution.
Judge Andrew Cody granted legal aid and adjourned the case until January 19 by consent.
