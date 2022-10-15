Search

15 Oct 2022

Laois school 'chaos' can't be repeated as bus u-turn made

school bus bus eireann

Several families were impacted

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

15 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

A chaotic situation which left school children stranded without buses and their parents facing bigger transport bills since September must not happen again, according to Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley.

The local Sinn Féin TD issued a statement after a bus service was restored to pupils in the Emo / Vicarstown area after a big public campaign by parents.

He said he has received confirmation that the Department of Education has given the green light for school transport route from Emo and The Rock to Mountmellick will be reinstated.

"I have been engaging intensively with both the Department and Bus Éireann over the past 2 months to have this school run reinstated. Several families in the area have contacted me on this matter and the provision of the service will be of great benefit to them.

"I also welcome the provision of school transport tickets for the children from Vicarstown and Emo to travel to Portlaoise secondary schools. Some of them have had school transport for 4 years and I made the case to both the Minister for Education Norma Foley and her officials that the withdrawal of the service was totally unacceptable," said the TD.

Dep Stanley insisted that the problems can't happen again.

"What’s important now is that the Government ensures that the ongoing review of the school transport scheme is completed as soon as possible and that the current system is overhauled. We cannot have a repeat of the chaos we had this year,” he said.

Wonderful win welcomed by Laois families after 'ferocious' fight

Parents have welcomed the u-turn made after weeks of pressure however they too are wary of a repeat next year and agree that reform is needed.

Minister makes decision on Laois school bus service which left students with no transport

This year's problems arose after a change in the bus eligibility rules made during the summer.

