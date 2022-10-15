Search

15 Oct 2022

IN PICTURES: Happy 175th Birthday to St Mary's CBS, Portlaoise!

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

15 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

St Mary's CBS is celebrating 175 years educating boys in Portlaoise in 2022. To help them celebrate we've dug into the Leinster Express archive.

TAP next or arrow to see lots of pictures from years gone by from the Laois secondary school.

asfd