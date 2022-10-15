All roads lead to Laois for vintage 'indoor' show in Portlaoise

Following its success over previous years, the Indoor Motor Show returns to Laois this Halloween Bank Holiday weekend.

Held in the Laois Shopping centre in Portlaoise, the Ballinakill Vintage and Classic Car Owners Club show committee have regrouped after a two year break to organise this very popular national event on Sunday October 30.

The organisers say the absence of shows of this nature due to the Covid-19 pandemic has left some pent up demand with exhibitors already booking out spaces at this excellent venue provided by the Laois Shopping Centre owners.

The club are holding a charity collection during the show which is being overseen by the Portlaoise Lion’s Club in partnership with Laois Vintage Limited. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Laois Shopping Centre Manager Kevin Doyle with Geraldine Duff, Ballinakill Vintage and Classic Car Owner's Club Photo Denis Byrne

The organisation’s chosen charity for 2022 is Laois Hospice, a worthy cause indeed known by many in the county affected by cancer and regularly requiring funding. Volunteers from these groups will attend on the day to inform visitors on ongoing work within Laois and surrounding areas.

The well lit and spacious venue provided by Laois Shopping Centre attracts visitors and exhibitors from all over Ireland as it is centrally located in the county, and easily accessible from most corners of Ireland on what is probably the last large show of the year in the calendar of events for this increasingly popular pastime exhibiting many rare vehicles from the past century.

An Autojumble will also compose part of the show activity and will attract many an enthusiast seeking a bargain or that elusive piece of kit to complete a restoration project.

The major advantage in holding a show indoor at this time of the year is that all exhibitors and visitors are protected from the elements with two more covered car parks provided along with the exhibition space.

All other amenities including shops café’s and toilets are under the same roof and easily found by escalator or lift. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Pictured are Laois Vintage Clubs Ger Whelan, Chair and Noelle Graham, Sed with Laois Hospice Mary Delaney, Chair Dell Meredith and Irene Murray Photo Denis Byrne

Many classic car clubs attending past events have made a long weekend of it and placed the vehicles for show on the Saturday, attended on the Sunday and left safely for home on the Monday.

This is easily achievable again with many B&B and hotels within walking distance and secure storage with the venue.

All stall holders and exhibitors are required to book their space at least two weeks in advance, a fee will apply for each space taken, contact 0879616754 for more information on bookings.

Car clubs attending are also advised to pre-book and vehicles should be in position before 11 am and may not leave before the show ends. Individual owners are also welcome and no engines will be permitted to run during the show times, all vehicles entering must provide own insurance. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Pictured are Ballinakill Vintage and Classic Car Owner's Club Committee Charlene Duff, Sean Duff, Pat Flynn, Sec of Show Committee, Stephen Crofton, Club Chair, George Dalton, Geraldine Duff and Michael McCormack. Photo: Denis Byrne

The Ballinakill Vintage and Classic Owners Club would again like to thank the Laois Shopping Centre management and clients for its co-operation in hosting this show and providing such an excellent exhibition space for up to 450 vehicles.

The show will take place between 11 am and 5 pm on Sunday, October 30, it is free of charge to the general public however donations are welcome no matter how small and will go directly to the chosen charity. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

The official launch on Thursday, October 13 was attended by Tony Tynan, Portlaoise Lions Club, Bernie Kilbride, Charlene Duff, Sean Duff, Pat Flynn, Stephen Crofton, Club Chair, George Dalton, Founding Member Geraldine Duff, Kevin Doyle, Laois Shopping Centre Manager Declan Ryan, L.S.C Tom Treacy, Laois Vintage Club President Michael McCormack, Ger Whelan, Laois Vintage Club Chair, Noelle Graham, Mary Delaney, Laois Hospice, Dell Meredith and Irene Murray.