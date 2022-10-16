Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, October 16, 2022

Betty Weston - Clonaghadoo

The death took place on Friday, October 14 of Betty (Julia) Weston (née Tobin) of Clonaghadoo, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in her 98th year, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, parents William and Margaret Tobin, (Gurteen, Killeigh), brother Paddy Tobin (Donegal) and sister Mary Flynn (Lucan). Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family, Mary (Behan), Danny, Noel, PJ, Shirley (Bowe) and Fiona (Redmond), daughters-in-law; Anne, Marie and Mary, sons-in-law Tom, Liam and Ray, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Clonaghadoo on Saturday 15th from 5pm - 7:30pm and on Sunday 16th from 2pm - 8pm. Rosary at 8pm on Sunday evening. Removal to St Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo, on Monday 17th October at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St Mary's Cemetery, Clonaghadoo. House private on Monday morning please.

Kathleen Kenny - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, October 14 of Kathleen Kenny of Quigley Park, Rathdowney and formerly Ballydavin, Cullohill.

Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her parents Ann and Edward. Sadly mourned by her relatives and all her friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Sunday evening from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral mass in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Monday at 2pm followed by interment in Aughmacart Cemetery.

Carmel Mooney - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, October 14 of Carmel Mooney of The Green, Clonaslee.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her parents Sean and Julie Mooney, sisters Susan, Phil, Madeline and Sheila, her brothers Joe, John, Ger, Dennis and Larry. Deeply regretted by her surviving brothers Seamus, Father Patrick and Danny, sisters Angela and Anno, her sister-in-law Brigid, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing in Maloney's Funeral Home Mountmellick, on Saturday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in St. Manman’s Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery, Clonaslee. Carmel's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting County Laois.

Sheila Moore - Ballyouskill

The death took place on Friday, October 14 of Sheila Moore (née Kent) of Ballyouskill, Attanagh.



Peacefully at her residence after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her daughter Helen, grand daughter Sinéad, grand son Adrian, great-grandson Nathan, sister Mary, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Sunday with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Jeremiah O'Sullivan - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, October 14 of Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Sullivan of Durrow, and formerly of St. Patrick's Place, Mallow, Co. Cork.

Peacefully at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Co. Kilkenny, beloved father of Raymond and Valerie and brother of the late Nanette (Kiernan), Michael, Margaret and Vincent. Sadly missed by his loving family Raymond and Valerie, their mother Mary, sister Catherine, brothers Leo and Neil, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Daniel, Fionn, Liam and Luise, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at O'Connell's Funeral Home, St. James' Avenue, Mallow on Sunday (October 16th) from 7 pm with Prayers at 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (October 17th) at 1.30 pm in St. Mary's Church, Mallow, which may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/mallow. Cremation will take place at 4pm at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.