16 Oct 2022

State firms with deep roots in Laois and other Midland counties have 'huge potential' in energy crisis

Power supplies depended on foreign gas. Image by Thomas from Pixabay

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

16 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Companies owned by taxpayers that major historic and ongoing stakes in Laois and other midland counties should be developed to help Ireland to move away from gas and other energy sources outside Ireland.

The 'huge potential' of the ESB, Bord na Móna and Coillte was flagged with the Government by Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

He said these semi-State firms can be a big part of address Ireland's energy security in the medium and long term.

Bord na Móna is in the process of developing a big biodigestor near Portlaoise that will supply gas to the grid. It also has wind turbine plans. One of Coillte's biggest forestry zones is located in Laois and Offaly in the Slieve Blooms.

Dep Stanley wants this type of development expanded.

"Sinn Féin has consistently called for more direct involvement in energy provision by the ESB, Bord na Móna and Coillte. We do so because the State owns them.

"Each of these are semi-State bodies that are well-established with deep roots in our communities. We should be looking to build up their capacity so as to increase supply and security. We cannot be left subject to a whim at the end of a pipeline, hoping someone else does not turn it off. We should also be able to get a clawback on the dividend from their profits.

"After all the difficulties it has gone through, this year Bord na Móna paid a dividend to the State on its profits from last year. Those companies have huge potential, and I am asking the Minister of State, as the Minister of State with responsibility for this, to take that on board.

"We should also be building up our biogas and biomass industries. We have the resources; we just need the political will" he said.

He said his party wants to see long-term solutions to the energy crisis and that means becoming more self-sufficient so that Irish people are not at the mercy of international affairs or price-gouging private energy. He also called for a windfall tax to be introduced on the excessive profits of energy suppliers.

