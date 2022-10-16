Search

16 Oct 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: 'Cheap Irish Homes' classic house on the market in Laois

Conor Ganly

16 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Cheap Irish Homes blogger and presenter Maggie Molloy should perhaps include a house in Errill in her self declared mission to find Ireland's cheapest homes for prospective home owners.

Maggie says she aims to find hidden gems and helps people get on the property ladder and maybe a three bed, one bath 105 m² detached on 0.215 acres which is on the market for €140,000 might be right up her alley. Tap NEXT or ARROW to see more pictures of the property or read below to find out how Mansfield Property Partners are marketing the property.

Mansfield Property Partners outline the features.

They say it is situated beside the picturesque village of Erill which has two pubs, shop and post office, excellent school and a twice daily bus service to Portlaoise.

The agents add that it is  just seven minutes drive to Ballybrophy train station where there are 18 train tops per day. It's also within 10 minutes drive of the M7 & M8 that serve Dublin, Limerick and Cork.


It's got oil central heating and soil fuel Stanley stove in kitchen. The house is on the mains water supply and relies on Septic Tank onsite.

Other features include: Electricity, Fibre Broadband, garden with mature apple trees.

The agents add that it is eligible for the New Refurbishing Grant.

Viewing is recommended. Eircode: R32C9C5.

