'Eye opener' - Laois councillor dodges Portlaoise obstacles in wheelchair

A day in a wheelchair around Portlaoise has highlighted to a Laois public representative the many street obstacles facing people with disabilities.

Cllr Barry Walsh completed the route in a borrowed a wheelchair to take part in “Make Way Day”, an initiative of the Disability Federation of Ireland and with the voluntary and local government sectors.

As part of ‘Make Way Day’ 2022, Healthy Laois and Laois County Council in collaboration with the Irish Wheelchair Association, National Council for the Blind Ireland, National Learning Network and Rehabcare Portlaoise, Laois Public Participation Network, Laois Sports Partnership, Laois Arthritis and Irish Guide Dogs.

The worked together to arrange the assessments of Portlaoise, Stradbally and Rathdowney in Laois.

Cllr Walsh took part in the Portlaoise leg in horrendous weather conditions. He admitted to being taken aback by the experience.

“The couple of hours spent with our tour guides certainly was an eye opener and highlighted the many obstacles faced by disabled persons, in trying to manoeuvre around the town. There is greater awareness required in considering the

needs of all end users in all public facilities. More below picture.

"In fairness, most of the new footpaths are considerate to all end users, but historical issues remain with the older footpaths. Through consultation and careful planning, I am confident these issues can be resolved with the help of Laois County Council,” said the Fine Gael county councillor.

The ‘Make Way Day’ awareness campaign also links in with a recent request from Laois County Council, calling on householders and landowners/occupiers to please ensure that footpath and roadside hedges, overhanging trees, and bushes are cut and maintained, so that all pedestrians can travel safety along footpaths and at junctions. More below picture.

The event on Friday, September 30 was supported by the Laois Volunteer Volunteer Centre, SVT Activity and Wellness Hub and Rathdowney Errill Activity Hub and students from Dunamase College and St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise. More than 70 people took part across the Laois towns.

Laois County Council hope to build on the success of this event and are already working on some of the issues highlighted.



For more information on this initiative please see www.makewayday.com