Inmate had phone in Portlaoise Prison

An inmate was given an additional month in jail for possessing a mobile phone in Portlaoise Prison.
David Duffy, 36, of Greenfort Lawns, Clondalkin, Dublin admitted having a mobile phone in Portlaoise Prison on November 19 last year.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the man was sentenced to six years with the final year suspended for enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation in 2021.
A barrister for the accused said he had faced “severe discipline” following the discovery in the form of the “loss of privileges for 40 days.” The man is due for release in 2025, the barrister said.
Detective Garda Michael Esmonde said the defendant was found in possession of the phone on Landing 3C in Portlaoise Prison. He said he made a statement “to myself admitting possession”.
Judge Andrew Cody told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court that he would give the man credit for the plea. He sentenced him to one month consecutive to the sentence imposed in 2021.
