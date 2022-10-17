Search

17 Oct 2022

Laois GAA announces new sponsor as well as a new jersey for the 2023 GAA season

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

17 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois GAA and Laois Hire are delighted to announce that Laois Hire are the new Main Sponsor of Laois GAA and Laois Hire O'Moore Park Stadium.

In a statement released by Laois GAA, Chairman  P.J. Kelly has expressed his thanks to Laois Hire for their generosity and
commitment to coming on board as Laois GAA’s new main sponsor.

He said “From initial conversations, it was evident that Laois Hire shared our commitment to enhancing both football and hurling within our County, whilst also displaying the same passion for excellence.

"This commitment to Laois GAA will empower us to achieve the ambition to further develop our County teams from our development squads, right through to our senior inter-county teams.

"Having a base here in Portlaoise was influential in deciding to partner with Laois Hire. It offers a tangible connection with our main sponsor and the feel-good factor of supporting from within the County of Laois.

"We really look forward to working with Laois Hire over the coming five years and hopefully winning trophies in this new retro style Laois jersey, which should prove very popular with our many loyal supporters”

Laois Hire have also taken over the naming rights of O'Moore Park and become the title sponsor of the the stadium which will be known as Laois Hire O'Moore Park.

Laois GAA and Laois Hire will unveil in the coming days the new Jersey that our teams will wear for 2023 season.

