Man before Portlaoise District Court for cannabis cultivation

A man who was growing cannabis to sell has escaped conviction at Portlaoise District Court.

Martin Best, 36, The Furze, Old Grangewood, Monasterevin, Kildare was charged with cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis for sale or supply at his property on December 9, 2019.

His barrister Louise Troy said an updated probation report was available and the defendant had provided clean urine samples. She queried the €11,000 value of the haul and said “I think there were a number of male plants.”

Sgt JJ Kirby said “eight cannabis plants in different stages of growth” and a quantity of harvested cannabis was discovered when gardai searched the property on December 9, 2019. He said on his arrest, the defendant who has no previous convictions, admitted he was harvesting the plants for sale and supply.

Judge Andrew Cody read the defendant’s probation and welfare report during his lunch. He said there were “three charges going back to 2019 including the charge of cultivation and possession of drugs for sale or supply.”

He said the man has engaged in training, rehabilitated himself and provided six clean urine samples covering the past six months.

“He appears to have turned his life around,” Judge Cody told the sitting fo Portlaoise District Court.

“He is an example to people appearing before this court and well done,” he said.

Judge Cody noted they were serious charges which he would normally be very reluctant to strike out. However, he said on this occasion he was going to strike out all charges. He also issued a destruction order for the drugs.