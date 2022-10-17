Call for new IDA job creation plan after big Portlaoise purchase

A new plan to bring foreign investment and the knock-on jobs into Laois should now be developed following news that a State-owned business park in Portlaoise is set for a big expansion, according to Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan.

The Government looked forward to the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) coming up blueprint for the IDA Business and Technology Park on the Mountrath Road. It is set to double in size with the purchase of 45 acres of adjoining land.

The Government representative was pleased with the IDA's decision to invest State funds in the jobs potential of Portlaoise.

"I very much welcome this development which has been underway for some time. I trust it will pave the way for an IDA plan for the greenfield site," he said.

The Fine Gael TD has been working with others on realising the sale of the land to the State agency that is responsible for bring foreign direct investment to Ireland from overseas companies.

He highlighted his previous and ongoing work in bringing employment to Laois.

"I was minster who had direct involvement when Greenfield Global from Canada opened and I was Minister when Glanbia developed its site in town," he said.

Figures revealed recently show that Laois remains at the bottom of the league for jobs created with IDA assistance. The county has ranked low on the table for several years.

Laois Chamber Alliance recently wrote to all public representatives in Laois demanding action after the Tánaiste revealed that there 157 Laois jobs supported by the IDA in Laois.