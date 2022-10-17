Search

18 Oct 2022

Halloween zombies to roam Emo Court in Laois

Image from Night of the Living Dead

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

17 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Enter Emo Court if you dare this Halloween, for a scary classic movie screening accompanied by live music.

Get into a spooky mood on Halloween weekend with a very special open-air screening of the classic Night of the Living Dead at Emo Court.

The cult 1968 zombie movie will be screened free of charge and outdoors in the dark, at 6.30pm on Sunday evening, October 30.

It will have a live musical accompaniment of a brand-new score by Stephen Shannon, Matthew Nolan and Jack Phelan.

Grab your gang and join them in Emo Court by the carpark. Bring your Halloween picnics, hot drinks and outdoor clothes or whatever you want to treat yourself and all you need for an experience that will haunt you, but in a good way. 

If the weather is not good, the event will move indoors to Emo GAA Hall. See link to book your free tickets below.

The spooky classic tells the tale of a disparate group of people who takes refuge in an abandoned house when corpses begin to leave the graveyard in search of fresh human bodies. Packed with well filmed scares and a black leading actor, the independent American film made on a budget broke boundaries and was a huge box office success, spawning a franchise of zombie movies.

Event company Happenings is hosting the event. Doors open 6.30pm. Show kicks off at 7pm.

The free event is with thanks to Laois County Council Arts Office and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.  Book your tickets here. 

