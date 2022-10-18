Search

18 Oct 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, October 18, 2022

18 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Margaret Joyce - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 17 of Margaret Joyce of Derrydavy, Mountmellick. 

Died unexpectedly at home. Deeply regretted by her husband John, sons Christopher, Cormac and Diarmuid, partners Ellen and Mary Rose, friends, extended family, neighbours, her many work colleagues and acquaintances.

Reposing in her home on Tuesday evening from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 3pm till 5pm. Private thereafter. Removal at 6.15pm to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Patti Donellan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, October 15 of Patti Donellan (née Deane) of Glenside, Portlaoise, and formerly Carrig, Birr.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Joe and dearly loved mother to Conor, Eoin and Neil. Cherished grandmother to Katie, Ella, Ruby, Joseph, Archie, Josh, Holly and Luca. Dear friend to Maeve. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Michael, sister Frances, daughters in law, Diana and Janice, brothers in law, sisters in law, former colleagues at Portlaoise Regional Hospital, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Covid precautions. 

Patrick Cooke - Athy

The death took place on Sunday, October 16 of Patrick Cooke of Shean House, Athy. 

Peacefully, after a short illness, at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Pearl) and his brother Eddie. Deeply regretted by his loving children Tony, Mary, Kate, Margaret, Anne, Louise, P.J., Frances, Noelle and Fiona, sister Mary (Fitzpatrick, Monasterevin), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence (R14 H343) on Tuesday evening (October 18th) from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in Ratheniska Cemetery. 

