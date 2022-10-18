Search

18 Oct 2022

This week's Laois GAA Club fixtures including provincial outings

This week's Laois GAA Club fixtures including provincial outings

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

18 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

20-10-2022 (Thurs)
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 19:15 Ballylinan v St Pauls


21-10-2022 (Fri)
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:15 Portlaoise v Na Fianna Og


22-10-2022 (Sat)
AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Kennedy Park New Ross 13:30 St Mogue’s Fethard (Wex) v The Heath (Laois)
AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Crettyard 13:30 Barrowhouse (Laois) v Straffan (Kildare)
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “A1” Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 12:00 Killeshin v Park Ratheniska
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Timahoe 16:00 Clonaslee St Manmans V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Ballinakill 17:00 Ballinakill Ballypickas V Rosenallis


23.10.2022 (Sun)
AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Chadwicks Wexford Park 14:00 Castletown (Wexford) v Portarlington (Laois)
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Rathdowney 12:00 Rathdowney Errill V Clough-Ballacolla
Borris in Ossory 12:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Camross
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Rathleague 12:00 Portlaoise V St Fintan's Mountrath
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Castletown 12:00 Castletown V Na Fianna

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media