On this day in 2009: Portlaoise won their third Laois Championship in a row

On the 18th of October 2009, Portlaoise defeated Arles Kilcruise by four points to claim their third successive Laois Senior Championship. following this, the town would claim 6 more titles in as many years before finally being knocked off their perch by Stradbally in 2016.
There are still members of that team that are part of the current squad including Ricky Maher, Paul Cahillane, Kieran Lillis, and Craig Rogers. Current Manager Kevin Fitzpatrick also lined out that day at full-back.
Recent AFL Grand Final winner Zach Tuohy started full forward for the men in green and white. Click next for photos.
On This Day— Portlaoise GAA (@PortlaoiseGAA) October 18, 2022
18th October 2009.
The Town beat Arles-Kilcruise in the Laois Senior Football Final.
Final score 1-9 to 0-8. pic.twitter.com/rVntosTG9w
