Search

18 Oct 2022

Council to spend €70,000 on planters and street furniture for Portlaoise

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

18 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Laois County Council is spending €70,000 on new benches, picnic tables and planters for Portlaoise. 

The Local Authority has issued a tender for the supply benches, picnic sets and planters for the town.

The tender states that the council is particularly interested in submissions from Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs). 

It sets out in detail the planters and street furniture sought by Laois County Council.

Two Laois parks among 100 winners of Green Flag status

In total the council is looking for 16 stainless steel planters, two cast ductile Iron planters with timber perch seating, six cast ductile Iron planters, two picnic table and bench sets and two benches. 

The contract includes delivery but the council said the exact location has yet to be agreed with Laois County Council. 

The indicative budget for the contract is €70,000. Interested suppliers have until October 28 to apply for the contract which is expected to be awarded in early November. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media