Laois Fire Service issues advice during National Fire Safety Week

Laois County Council Fire and Rescue Service is marking National Fire Safety Week by giving away 200 free smoke alarms.

Laois Chief Fire Officer Declan Power said the service is giving the alarms away for free in a phone in competition.

“200 homes throughout County Laois will be provided with free smoke alarms. Where requested, the smoke alarms will be installed by Laois County Council Fire and Rescue personnel. To enter our free draw simply call 057 8692168,” he stated.

Fire Alarms are the theme of 2022 National Fire Safety Week. The council advises people to know which types of fire alarm they need. There are two types of smoke alarm ‘Ionisation’ and ‘Optical’.

Ionisation alarms are the cheapest and most common type. They are very sensitive to small particles of smoke from “flaming” fires like chip pans and will detect this type of fire before the smoke gets too thick.

Optical alarms are more expensive but more effective at detecting larger particles from “slow burning” fires such as smouldering foam or P.V.C. wiring.

According to Laois Fire Service, for maximum protection one smoke alarm is needed per room except the bathroom, kitchen and garage. Heat alarms may be considered where fumes from cooking or smoke from cigarettes or open fires could lead to unwanted alarm activations. For minimum protection, one smoke alarm is recommended for each level/floor of your home.

Smoke alarms should be fitted close to the centre of the ceiling of a room but keep in mind your ability to hear the smoke alarm at night with the door closed.

Laois Fire Service urges people to know their evacuation plan. The purpose of a smoke alarm is to give an early warning of an outbreak of fire. It is vital to know exactly what to do when the smoke alarm activates, the fire service explained.

Smoke alarms require very little maintenance but to ensure they operate when needed they should be tested once a week, dusted every six months and have a battery change every year. Smoke alarms should be replaced every ten years.

A free information leaflet available in English, Irish, Chinese (Mandarin), Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish at

https://laois.ie/dep.../fire-rescue/fire-safety-in-the-home/