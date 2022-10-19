Full list of Ireland's 104 Green Flag parks winners for 2022

Laois winners: the People's Park in Portarlington. Photo: Michael Scully
If you are making a bucket list of the greenest and best places to visit in Ireland, think no further.
Ireland has just won 104 out of the 136 Green Flags awarded in 2022, awarded to the loveliest outdoor spaces that care for biodiversity, cleanliness and heritage.
The full list of the 2022 Green Flag Award winning parks within the Republic of Ireland is as follows, in alphabetical order of county:
2022 Green Flag Awards:
Páirc Cois Féile / Abbeyfeale Town Park. Managed by: Abbeyfeale Community Leisure Ltd
Cavan Burren Park. Managed by: Cavan County Council
Shannon Town Park. Managed by: Clare County Council
John O’Sullivan Park. Managed by: Clare County Council
Tim Smythe Park. Managed by: Clare County Council
Vandeleur Walled Garden. Managed by: Clare County Council
Ballincollig Regional Park. Managed by: Cork City Council
Shalom Park. Managed by: Cork City Council
Fitzgerald’s Park. Managed by: Cork City Council
Douglas Community Park. Managed by: Cork City Council
Barrack Hill Town Park. Managed by: Donegal County Council
Bushy Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council Herbert Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council
Poppintree Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council
Albert College Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council
Father Collins Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council
St. Anne’s Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council
Blessington Street Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council
Saint Audoens Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council
Saint Patrick's Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council
Weaver Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council
Markievicz Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council
Cabinteely Park. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council
Blackrock Park. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council
People’s Park. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council
Deerpark. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council
Shanganagh Park. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council
Marlay Park. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council
Deansgrange Cemetery. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council
Millennium Park. Managed by: Fingal County Council
Santry Demesne. Managed by: Fingal County Council
Newbridge House and Farm. Managed by: Fingal County Council
St. Catherine’s Park. Managed by: Fingal County Council
Children’s Millennium Park. Managed by: Galway City Council
Quincentennial Park. Managed by: Galway City Council
O’Sullivan Park. Managed by: Galway City Council
Tralee Bay Wetlands. Managed by: Kerry County Council
Tralee Town Park. Managed by: Kerry County Council
Childers Park & Woodlands. Managed by: Kerry County Council
Liffey Linear Park Newbridge. Managed by: Kildare County Council
Peoples Park Portarlington. Managed by: Laois County Council
Páirc an Phobail - Portlaoise. Managed by: Laois County Council
The Peoples Park Limerick. Managed by: Limerick City and County Council
The Mall Longford. Managed by: County Council
Blackrock Community Park. Managed by: Louth County Council
St Helena Park. Managed by: Louth County Council
Saint Dominic’s Park. Managed by: Louth County Council
Ice House Hill Park. Managed by: Louth County Council
Jackie Clarke Collection Heritage Garden. Managed by: Mayo County Council
Glenveagh National Park. Managed by: National Parks and Wildlife Service
Ballycroy Visitor Centre - Wild Nephin. Managed by: National Park National Parks and Wildlife Service
Killarney House and Gardens. Managed by: National Parks and Wildlife Service
University of Galway Campus. Managed by: University of Galway
Lloyd Town Park Tullamore. Managed by: Offaly County Council
Altamont House and Gardens. Managed by: Office of Public Works
The Phoenix Park. Managed by: Office of Public Works
St. Stephen's Green. Managed by: Office of Public Works
Iveagh Gardens. Managed by: Office of Public Works
Grangegorman Military Cemetery. Managed by: Office of Public Works
Fota Arboretum & Gardens. Managed by: Office of Public Works
Garinish Island. Managed by: Office of Public Works
Waterstown Park. Managed by: South Dublin County Council
Tymon Park. Managed by: South Dublin County Council
Rathfarnham Castle Park. Managed by: South Dublin County Council
Sean Walsh Park. Managed by: South Dublin County Council
Corkagh Park. Managed by: South Dublin County Council
Cahir lnch Field. Managed by: Tipperary County Council
Kilbarry Nature Park. Managed by: Waterford City & County Council
Waterford Greenway. Managed by: Waterford City & County Council
Mullingar Town Park. Managed by: West Meath County Council
Pearse Park - New Ross . Managed by: Wexford County Council
The New Ross Library Park. Managed by: Wexford County Council
2022 Green Heritage Site Accreditation:
Malahide Demesne. Managed by: Fingal County Council
The Palace Grounds. Managed by: Galway County Council
Lough Gur Lakeshore Park and Visitor Centre. Managed by: Limerick City and County Council
Turlough Park. Managed by: Mayo County Council
Enniscoe. Managed by: Mayo County Council
Connemara National Park. Managed by: National Parks and Wildlife Service
Maynooth Campus. Managed by: Maynooth University
Irish National War Memorial Gardens. Managed by: Office of Public Works
Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre. Managed by: Office of Public Works
Derrynane Historic Park. Managed by: Office of Public Works
Castletown Demesne. Managed by: Office of Public Works
2022 Green Flag Community Awards:
Bagenalstown Town Park. Managed by: Carlow County Council
Cloontuskert Community Orchard. Managed by: Cloontuskert Development & Tidy Towns Association
Dromiskin Heritage Park. Managed by: Dromiskin Tidy Towns
The Rock Garden. Managed by: Fingal County Council
Foulksmills Park. Managed by: Foulksmills Tidy Towns
Ballyglunin Railway Restoration Project. Managed by: Galway County Council
The Headford Community Garden. Managed by: Headford Development Association
Zero Waste Community Garden. Managed by: Kildare County Council
Ballina Karen Community Garden. Managed by: Mayo County Council
Ballyhaunis Community Garden. Managed by: Ballyhaunis Abbey Partnership
Our Lady's Island Community Park. Managed by: Our Ladys Island Community Development Company
Knockvicar Organic Garden. Managed by: Roscommon County Council
Ballaghaderreen Community Garden. Managed by: Roscommon County Council
Rosslare Harbour Memorial Park and Gardens. Managed by: Rosslare Harbour/Kilrane Environment Group
Headford Community Orchard. Managed by: The Church of Ireland
Balla Woodlands and Parks. Managed by: Balla CRD
The River Walk Dungloe. Managed by: Donegal County Council
Santry Demesne Community Garden. Managed by: Fingal County Council
Julianstown Community Garden. Managed by: Meath County Council
2022 Pollinator Plan Award:
OVERALL WINNER:
Malahide Demesne & Talbot Botanical Gardens - Fingal County Council
Category Winners
Country Park/ Demesne:
Malahide Demesne & Talbot Botanical Gardens – Fingal Co. Co.
Community Garden:
Julianstown Community Garden
Town Park:
Tymon Park. Managed by: South Dublin County Council
Highly commended:
Oldbridge Estate
Tralee Bay Wetlands. Managed by: Kerry Co. Co.
Castletown House & Parklands. Managed by: OPW
The 2022 Green Flag Awards were announced this week by An Taisce Environmental Education, acknowledging Ireland’s best public parks and gardens.
Ireland’s success continued this year with four new Green Flag Award winners, three new Community Award winners and
five new Green Heritage Site Accreditations - raising the total on the emerald isle to a record-breaking number of 104 awards. This includes three new Green Flag Award winners, three new Community Award winners and five new Green Heritage Site Accreditations.
Of the 104 Green Flag sites Ireland was awarded today, 85 are formal public Green Flag Park sites and 19 are volunteer run Green Community Sites.
