Full list of Ireland's 104 Green Flag parks winners for 2022

If you are making a bucket list of the greenest and best places to visit in Ireland, think no further.

Ireland has just won 104 out of the 136 Green Flags awarded in 2022, awarded to the loveliest outdoor spaces that care for biodiversity, cleanliness and heritage.

The full list of the 2022 Green Flag Award winning parks within the Republic of Ireland is as follows, in alphabetical order of county:

2022 Green Flag Awards:

Páirc Cois Féile / Abbeyfeale Town Park. Managed by: Abbeyfeale Community Leisure Ltd

Cavan Burren Park. Managed by: Cavan County Council

Shannon Town Park. Managed by: Clare County Council

John O’Sullivan Park. Managed by: Clare County Council

Tim Smythe Park. Managed by: Clare County Council

Vandeleur Walled Garden. Managed by: Clare County Council

Ballincollig Regional Park. Managed by: Cork City Council

Shalom Park. Managed by: Cork City Council

Fitzgerald’s Park. Managed by: Cork City Council

Douglas Community Park. Managed by: Cork City Council

Barrack Hill Town Park. Managed by: Donegal County Council

Bushy Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council Herbert Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council

Poppintree Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council

Albert College Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council

Father Collins Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council

St. Anne’s Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council

Blessington Street Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council

Saint Audoens Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council

Saint Patrick's Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council

Weaver Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council

Markievicz Park. Managed by: Dublin City Council

Cabinteely Park. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

Blackrock Park. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

People’s Park. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

Deerpark. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

Shanganagh Park. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

Marlay Park. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

Deansgrange Cemetery. Managed by: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

Millennium Park. Managed by: Fingal County Council

Santry Demesne. Managed by: Fingal County Council

Newbridge House and Farm. Managed by: Fingal County Council

St. Catherine’s Park. Managed by: Fingal County Council

Children’s Millennium Park. Managed by: Galway City Council

Quincentennial Park. Managed by: Galway City Council

O’Sullivan Park. Managed by: Galway City Council

Tralee Bay Wetlands. Managed by: Kerry County Council

Tralee Town Park. Managed by: Kerry County Council

Childers Park & Woodlands. Managed by: Kerry County Council

Liffey Linear Park Newbridge. Managed by: Kildare County Council

Peoples Park Portarlington. Managed by: Laois County Council

Páirc an Phobail - Portlaoise. Managed by: Laois County Council

The Peoples Park Limerick. Managed by: Limerick City and County Council

The Mall Longford. Managed by: County Council

Blackrock Community Park. Managed by: Louth County Council

St Helena Park. Managed by: Louth County Council

Saint Dominic’s Park. Managed by: Louth County Council

Ice House Hill Park. Managed by: Louth County Council

Jackie Clarke Collection Heritage Garden. Managed by: Mayo County Council

Glenveagh National Park. Managed by: National Parks and Wildlife Service

Ballycroy Visitor Centre - Wild Nephin. Managed by: National Park National Parks and Wildlife Service

Killarney House and Gardens. Managed by: National Parks and Wildlife Service

University of Galway Campus. Managed by: University of Galway

Lloyd Town Park Tullamore. Managed by: Offaly County Council

Altamont House and Gardens. Managed by: Office of Public Works

The Phoenix Park. Managed by: Office of Public Works

St. Stephen's Green. Managed by: Office of Public Works

Iveagh Gardens. Managed by: Office of Public Works

Grangegorman Military Cemetery. Managed by: Office of Public Works

Fota Arboretum & Gardens. Managed by: Office of Public Works

Garinish Island. Managed by: Office of Public Works

Waterstown Park. Managed by: South Dublin County Council

Tymon Park. Managed by: South Dublin County Council

Rathfarnham Castle Park. Managed by: South Dublin County Council

Sean Walsh Park. Managed by: South Dublin County Council

Corkagh Park. Managed by: South Dublin County Council

Cahir lnch Field. Managed by: Tipperary County Council

Kilbarry Nature Park. Managed by: Waterford City & County Council

Waterford Greenway. Managed by: Waterford City & County Council

Mullingar Town Park. Managed by: West Meath County Council

Pearse Park - New Ross . Managed by: Wexford County Council

The New Ross Library Park. Managed by: Wexford County Council

Malahide Demesne. Managed by: Fingal County Council

Ardgillan Demesne. Managed by: Fingal County Council

The Palace Grounds. Managed by: Galway County Council

Lough Gur Lakeshore Park and Visitor Centre. Managed by: Limerick City and County Council

Turlough Park. Managed by: Mayo County Council

Enniscoe. Managed by: Mayo County Council

Connemara National Park. Managed by: National Parks and Wildlife Service

Maynooth Campus. Managed by: Maynooth University

Irish National War Memorial. Managed by: Office of Public Works

Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre. Managed by: Office of Public Works

Derrynane Historic Park. Managed by: Office of Public Works

Castletown Demesne. Managed by: Office of Public Works

2022 Green Heritage Site Accreditation:

Malahide Demesne. Managed by: Fingal County Council

The Palace Grounds. Managed by: Galway County Council

Lough Gur Lakeshore Park and Visitor Centre. Managed by: Limerick City and County Council

Turlough Park. Managed by: Mayo County Council

Enniscoe. Managed by: Mayo County Council

Connemara National Park. Managed by: National Parks and Wildlife Service

Maynooth Campus. Managed by: Maynooth University

Irish National War Memorial Gardens. Managed by: Office of Public Works

Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre. Managed by: Office of Public Works

Derrynane Historic Park. Managed by: Office of Public Works

Castletown Demesne. Managed by: Office of Public Works

2022 Green Flag Community Awards:

Bagenalstown Town Park. Managed by: Carlow County Council

Cloontuskert Community Orchard. Managed by: Cloontuskert Development & Tidy Towns Association

Dromiskin Heritage Park. Managed by: Dromiskin Tidy Towns

The Rock Garden. Managed by: Fingal County Council

Foulksmills Park. Managed by: Foulksmills Tidy Towns

Ballyglunin Railway Restoration Project. Managed by: Galway County Council

The Headford Community Garden. Managed by: Headford Development Association

Zero Waste Community Garden. Managed by: Kildare County Council

Ballina Karen Community Garden. Managed by: Mayo County Council

Ballyhaunis Community Garden. Managed by: Ballyhaunis Abbey Partnership

Our Lady's Island Community Park. Managed by: Our Ladys Island Community Development Company

Knockvicar Organic Garden. Managed by: Roscommon County Council

Ballaghaderreen Community Garden. Managed by: Roscommon County Council

Rosslare Harbour Memorial Park and Gardens. Managed by: Rosslare Harbour/Kilrane Environment Group

Headford Community Orchard. Managed by: The Church of Ireland

Balla Woodlands and Parks. Managed by: Balla CRD

The River Walk Dungloe. Managed by: Donegal County Council

Santry Demesne Community Garden. Managed by: Fingal County Council

Julianstown Community Garden. Managed by: Meath County Council

2022 Pollinator Plan Award:

OVERALL WINNER:

Malahide Demesne & Talbot Botanical Gardens - Fingal County Council

Category Winners

Country Park/ Demesne:

Malahide Demesne & Talbot Botanical Gardens – Fingal Co. Co.

Community Garden:

Julianstown Community Garden

Town Park:

Tymon Park. Managed by: South Dublin County Council

Highly commended:

Oldbridge Estate

Tralee Bay Wetlands. Managed by: Kerry Co. Co.

Castletown House & Parklands. Managed by: OPW

The 2022 Green Flag Awards were announced this week by An Taisce Environmental Education, acknowledging Ireland’s best public parks and gardens.

Ireland’s success continued this year with four new Green Flag Award winners, three new Community Award winners and

five new Green Heritage Site Accreditations - raising the total on the emerald isle to a record-breaking number of 104 awards. This includes three new Green Flag Award winners, three new Community Award winners and five new Green Heritage Site Accreditations.

Of the 104 Green Flag sites Ireland was awarded today, 85 are formal public Green Flag Park sites and 19 are volunteer run Green Community Sites.