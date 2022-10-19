WEATHER WARNING: Dublin Laois commuters get thunderstorm and intense lightning alert from Met Éireann

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of Ireland with intense lightning as the rain deluge continues this afternoon.

The Status Orange Thunderstorm Warning covers Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow. The warning is in place until 5pm and warns of further thunderstorms with intense lightning strikes.

A Status Orange Rain Warning remains in place until midnight for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow warning of very heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms today and tonight with the possibility of intense downpours, which will lead to localised flooding. Met Eireann adds that disruption is likely.

A Status Yellow Rain Warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry and Tipperary also remains in place until midnight with Met Eireann warning of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms today and tonight with the possibility of intense downpours which will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

In its national outlook Met Éireann is predicting more unsettled weather with rain most days.

After a wet day today, we’ll have some drier weather tomorrow ⛅️



That dry spell will be short-lived though with more rain spreading from the south later tomorrow️



The rain will continue into Friday and may be heavy at times️



And more rain will move in over the weekend️ pic.twitter.com/yBhB0osF8x — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 19, 2022

National Forecast issued at 3.43pm on October 19.

Wednesday: Intense showery rain will continue to affect parts of Leinster and east Ulster with embedded thunderstorms, this will lead to localised flooding and a chance of hail. Cloudier elsewhere with further bands of thundery rain pushing into the south through the evening. These bands will gradually move up across the country. Very breezy and blustery with fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds and highest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees.

Bands of showers will continue to track up over the north of the country early in the night with a continued risk of localised flooding. Drier conditions with clear spells and isolated showers will push into the south early, extending to all areas later. Fresh to strong southeasterly winds will moderate overnight, remaining milder though with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Thursday: The morning will be largely dry and partly cloudy with a few showers about mostly in southern coastal counties. Heavier showery outbreaks of rain will extend into the south through the late afternoon and evening. Moderate southeast winds will increase fresh to strong in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.

Wet in many areas with outbreaks of rain, some heavy falls possible. Much of Ulster will stay dry. Quite breezy with moderate to fresh easterly winds. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

FRIDAY: A mostly cloudy day with spells of rain, turning heavy at times. Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds will largely ease later. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

Rain continuing in Connacht and Ulster, becoming dry and mostly clear elsewhere. Southwest winds will generally be light to moderate, stronger in Atlantic coastal areas. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees, milder in the north and west.

SATURDAY: Rain in northwestern areas will gradually clear through the day. Most areas will have good dry and bright spells. Southerly winds will be mostly light, breezier for a time in the northwest. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees. Showers will develop in the south later in the afternoon. Rain will spread northwards overnight.

SUNDAY: Currently Sunday looks to be turning wet again with rain in most places. Light southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Wet weather likely again during the early days of next week.