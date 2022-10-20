Laois Teen wins All Ireland Kickboxing title

On Sunday 9/10/2022 Sam Horan from Mountmellick traveled to Galway to take part in the International Kickboxing Federation Junior Nationals.

Representing his club Combat Kickboxing Laois from Mountmellick, Sam knew he had a big battle ahead to earn gold and had prepared hard in training & sparring for the weeks prior to this.

On the day Sam had 2 very tough fights beating a Tipperary fighter and then on to beat a Galway fighter, he had to use every bit of energy and experience to get the wins he needed.

This has not been Sam's first time in battle as he has worked hard over a number of years to earn his first Irish title.

His Coach Tommy Delaney said,

"I was very proud of Sam and I understand as a coach you must have the willingness to learn in a positive and productive manner in order to be the best, and the rewards come then over time as we saw here.

"This is only the start for Sam as we will be aiming for more achievements like this over the coming months and years.