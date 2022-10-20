Search

20 Oct 2022

Irish Water to take on Laois community water scheme after six year delay

Irish Water to take on Laois community water scheme after six year delay

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Irish Water is being requested again to take on a Laois community's group water scheme, after six years of waiting.

Progress has been finally made for Irish Water to take over the group water scheme in the community of The Rock, Mountmellick.

The area is in Portlaoise Municipal District, and at their October meeting, Cllr Willie Aird tabled a motion asking for Irish Water to take over the GWS, which he said was promised in 2016.

Hundreds of houses in Portlaoise in limbo waiting for council take in charge process

“Works were carried out on the booster pump by the council as requested by Irish Water. Thanks for reacting so quickly, this is going on years. Any work Irish Water asked for was done but it's still not taken in charge,” he said.

Council water engineer Trevor Hennessy said that further information was sought by Irish Water on the application. It was gathered by the group and a revised Taking In Charge will go now to Irish Water for final approval.

