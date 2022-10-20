Search

21 Oct 2022

Laois African food company awarded Micro Business of the Year

Michael and Tara Onalimi

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois food company has won the award of Micro Business of the Year 2022.

Michael Onalimi from Mountmellick set up ‘The Jungle Food Company’ in his adopted town in 2015 to create Flavour Safari Sauces that can be served hot as a sauce for pasta or cold as a salsa dip.

’The Jungle Food company’ is run from the kitchens in Mountmellick Development Association, Irishtown, where Michael fuses the freshest Irish Ingredients and the finest of African Spices. The products include spicy tomato sauce, mild tomato and herb sauce, spicy olive and tomato sauce and pesto sauce.

The Micro Business Awards night was held on October 16 at the Osprey in Naas. Full list of winners below. 

Michael delightedly announced his award on social media.

"WE WON!! Absolutely buzzing to have won Business of the year 2022 last night at the Irish Micro Business Awards
Huge thanks to all the Micro Business Awards Team and their esteemed Judges for their recognition for what we do...
Congratulations also to all last night's finalists and winners in all the various categories... Great to see so many businesses doing so well. What an exciting moment on our #FlavourJourney".

The sauces are made using fresh vegetables sourced from local suppliers and are cooked in small batches to ensure premium artisan quality and taste.

He supplies to SuperValu Ireland as well as at local Farmer’s Markets.

Michael's bubbly vibrant personality draws people from far and wide and he has even featured on BBC Good Food Show in Belfast, Birmingham and London.

While staying local he also keep his eyes on the global market by using Google my business-GMB and he says he has noticed a great increase in his on-line business.

The Irish Micro Business Awards honour & recognise Ireland's micro entities as well as champions and advocates that support them. ALL the finalists from the Micro Business Awards automatically go into the newly formed 'Micro Business Awards England and Ireland' Awards.

The full list of winners are: 

Reinvention with Attitude: Hidden Howth Experiences

Making Business Better Star:Tara Prendergast-Biscuit

Planet Champion/Green Champion: Marble and Tile.ie

Artists, Artisans & Makers: Downland Crafts

Food & Drink Heroes: The hard boiled egg cafe

Young Entrepreneur: Wipe Your Paws Dog Grooming

Event Expert: Saraden Designs

Online Trader: Owl & Trowel Ltd.

Start-Up Star: Bookworld

Giving back - Business With Purpose: Jackie Fox/Cocos law

Digital Genius: Clever Little Handies

Website Innovator: Zip-Lines Ireland

That’s Entertainment: Next Level Gaming

People's Choice: Phytaphix

Micro Business of the year: Michael Onalami Flavour Safari /Jungle Foodz

