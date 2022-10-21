In Pictures : Portlaoise GAA give Zach Tuohy a warm welcome home

AFL Grand Final winner Zach Tuohy got a hero's welcome home in Lilly's bar and restaurant. Many stalwarts of Laois GAA were in attendance including John O Loughlin, Kieran Lillis, Ross Munnelly, and Pat Chritchley. Also in attendance was Australian Ambassador to Ireland Gary Gray.
