Death Notices for Laois - Friday, October 21, 2022

Patrick Lacey - Attanagh

The death took place on Thursday, October 20 of Patrick Lacey of Lisbigney, Attanagh.



At The Regional Hospital Portlaoise after a long illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughters Mairead and Elaine, sons Padraig and Nicholas, sister Mary, brothers Michael, Nicholas and William, grandchildren Darragh, Clodagh, Conor and Kieran, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St.Brigid's Church, Ballinakill which can be viewed on the link https://www.ballinakillknockparish.com/. Interment afterwards in St.Brigid's Cemetery.

Margaret Mullins - Killeshin

The death took place on Thursday, October 20 of Margaret Mullins (née Cummins) of Coolnariska, Killeshin, and formerly of Kilree, Bagenalstown.

Peacefully, in her son Brian’s House, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat, much loved mother of Michael, Brian and Patrick, cherished sister of John, Brenda, Tommy, Jim, Joe, Willie, Helen, Kathleen, Patricia and the late Nance, Lilly and Jean and adored daughter of the late Tom and Bridie. She will be sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren Aaron, Ciara, Aoife, Shane, Nicole and Daniel, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Olivia and Debbie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, from 4pm on Saturday, concluding with Prayers at 8pm that evening. Removal on Sunday at 12.30pm to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Ivo Rice - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, October 17 of Ivo Rice of Mountrath of Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Shannon Street, Mountrath.

Peacefully, at Shepparton Hospital Australia, after a short illness, aged 68 years. Predeceased by his parents Val and Vera, his infant son Liam. Deeply regretted by his sons Fintan and Aidan, daughter Bethany, grandchildren Alanis and Kayde, brother Br. Thomas (Raymond), sister Phyllis (Coverdale), brother-in-law Graeme, nieces Siobhan and Sinéad, relatives and friends.

Ivo will be privately cremated, and his ashes will be interred with his infant son Liam.

Mary Carroll - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, October 19 of Mary Carroll (née Boland) of Castlecuffe, Clonaslee.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Peter, brother Patsy and son-in-law Joe. She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters Theresa, Marcella and Una, grandchildren Eimear, Aishling, Lauren, Laura, David and Caitlin, brother Willie, sister Margaret, sons-in-law Colm and Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will arrive to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee on Thursday evening at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Manman’s Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery, Clonaslee. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting County Laois.

Breda Quigley - Timahoe

The death took place on Wednesday, October 19 of Breda Quigley (née Nolan) of Corrigeen North, Timahoe.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Breda was the adored wife of Joe, cherished Mother of Ann Marie, Brendan, Helen, Sarah and Joe and wonderful Nana and Grandma to Chloe, Ella, Joe, Hugh, Conor, Aoibheann and Shay. Beloved Sister of Marie, John and Eilish. Breda will be sadly missed by her Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, Daughter-in-law Amanda, Sons-in-Law Niall and Joe, Sarah’s partner Dan and Joe’s partner Hanaka, and her wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home (R32Y9H7) on Friday the 21st from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Family home private at all other times please. Breda’s Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday the 22nd in St. Michael’s Church, Timahoe at 12 noon followed by interment in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.

Breda's Requiem mass can be viewed (link to follow).

Andrew Geoghegan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, October 6 of Andrew Geoghegan of Leeds, United Kingdom and formerly of Connolly Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully. Pre deceased by his parents Tom and Mae, brother Reuben, nephew John. Sadly missed by his brothers Bosco and Tommy, sister in laws Pauline and Claire, nephews Sean, James and Michael, nieces Elaine and Edwina, family and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Saturday from 4pm. Recital of the Rosary at 6pm. Funeral arriving to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Trevor Ennis - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, October 17 of Trevor Ennis of 50 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Naas Hospital. Loving son of the late Mall. Trevor will be sadly missed by his loving sister Avril, brother Alex, sons Kalil and Jack and his mother Niamh, aunts, uncles, especially Pat and Christina, God-child Cleo, nephew Killian, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.