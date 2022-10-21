Big weekend of trucking and tractoring in Laois

Camross is the place to be this weekend for trucks and tractors which will be a little different this year.

Due to the great support shown and the large number of vehicles that attend each year the truck run takes place on Saturday, October 22 while the tractor run takes place on Sunday, October 23.

The organisers hope this will make the running of both the truck and tractor run safer and easier to control.

The cause this year is also a first with all funds raised staying local with the Camross Parish the chosen benificary of the events.

"We would like to see a great turnout from the community and all that support us every year," they say.

There will be refreshments served on both days and music on both days at the Camross Inn.

The truck run takes place on Saturday evening with registration from 3pm and leaving the village at 6.30pm. Registration for Sunday's tractor run begins at 11.30am with the run leaving the village at 2.30pm.

There will also be a charity raffle with the draw held in the Camross Inn on Saturday night. Tickets are €2 each or a book of three for €5. Prizes: 1st €500, 2nd €300, 3rd €200.